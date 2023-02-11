PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Shares Bought by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PSMT. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PriceSmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,549,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,635,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,165,000 after buying an additional 96,803 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in PriceSmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,213,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in PriceSmart by 175.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,178,000 after purchasing an additional 65,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in PriceSmart by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 147,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,605,000 after purchasing an additional 56,201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSMT has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $96.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th.

Insider Transactions at PriceSmart

PriceSmart Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Christopher S. Souhrada sold 1,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total transaction of $87,151.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,029.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Sherry S. Bahrambeygui sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.74, for a total value of $1,046,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,365,320.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Christopher S. Souhrada sold 1,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total transaction of $87,151.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,608 shares in the company, valued at $327,029.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 40,182 shares of company stock valued at $2,822,651 in the last ninety days. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PSMT opened at $72.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.56. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.29 and a 1 year high of $88.30.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 9th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. PriceSmart’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

PriceSmart Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. PriceSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.93%.

PriceSmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PriceSmart, Inc engages in the business of managing membership shopping warehouse club concepts to emerging and developing countries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations, and Colombia Operations. The Central America Operations segment includes Panama, Guatemala, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Honduras, and Nicaragua.

