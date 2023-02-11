Prudential Financial Inc. Boosts Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,257 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Florin Court Capital LLP increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 41.2% in the third quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP now owns 22,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 22.4% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 87,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,285,000 after buying an additional 16,073 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $385,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 42,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,424,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVE opened at $154.84 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.79. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $127.33 and a 52 week high of $160.30.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.