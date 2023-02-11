Prudential Financial Inc. Boosts Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,257 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Florin Court Capital LLP increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 41.2% in the third quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP now owns 22,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 22.4% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 87,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,285,000 after buying an additional 16,073 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $385,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 42,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,424,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance
Shares of IVE opened at $154.84 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.79. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $127.33 and a 52 week high of $160.30.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
