Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 3,455 Shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 90,540 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Digital Turbine by 1.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Digital Turbine by 1.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 46,436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,034,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Digital Turbine by 5.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Digital Turbine by 74.4% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,737 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Digital Turbine by 1.4% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 64,563 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. 62.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

Digital Turbine Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:APPS opened at $12.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.91. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.65 and a 52 week high of $55.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Digital Turbine ( NASDAQ:APPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The firm had revenue of $174.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.67 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of Digital Turbine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $32.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Digital Turbine presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Digital Turbine Profile

(Get Rating)

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which help to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Following Segments: On Device Media (ODM), In App Media-AdColony (IAM-A) and In App Media-Fyber (IAM-F).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.