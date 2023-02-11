Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 4,107 Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 867.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,648,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Equinor ASA by 1,877.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Motco acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 5.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. DNB Markets raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Equinor ASA from $376.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Societe Generale lifted their target price on Equinor ASA from $345.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Pareto Securities raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinor ASA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $318.63.

Equinor ASA Stock Performance

Equinor ASA Cuts Dividend

EQNR opened at $33.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.24. The company has a market capitalization of $107.22 billion, a PE ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.97. Equinor ASA has a 1 year low of $28.46 and a 1 year high of $42.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.51%.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, Renewables, and and Other.

Further Reading

