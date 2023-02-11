Prudential Financial Inc. Cuts Position in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its position in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,322 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Cross Country Healthcare were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 14,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on CCRN. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cross Country Healthcare to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CCRN opened at $25.80 on Friday. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.26 and a fifty-two week high of $40.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $962.08 million, a PE ratio of 4.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.04.

In other news, VP Cynthia Ann Grieco sold 1,071 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $38,556.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

