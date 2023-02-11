Prudential Financial Inc. Decreases Holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,640 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKI. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,596,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Black Knight by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,997,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,041,000 after acquiring an additional 813,745 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Black Knight during the 2nd quarter worth $46,231,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Black Knight by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,431,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,637,000 after acquiring an additional 298,160 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Black Knight by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,388,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,282,000 after acquiring an additional 297,409 shares during the period. 87.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Black Knight Stock Up 4.2 %
Shares of NYSE BKI opened at $64.63 on Friday. Black Knight, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.00 and a 52 week high of $79.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.50.
About Black Knight
Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.
