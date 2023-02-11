Prudential Financial Inc. Decreases Holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,594 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 17.4% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 54,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF in the third quarter valued at about $225,000. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 53,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Global X US Preferred ETF by 56.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 166,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 59,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Global X US Preferred ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 38,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter.

Global X US Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Global X US Preferred ETF stock opened at $21.08 on Friday. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $23.70 and a 12-month high of $25.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.75.

