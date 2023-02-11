Prudential Financial Inc. Decreases Stake in Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its position in Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,491 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,811 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Earthstone Energy were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ESTE. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Earthstone Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $43,570,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Earthstone Energy by 428.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,947,629 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390,004 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Earthstone Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $11,219,000. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP bought a new stake in Earthstone Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $6,687,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Earthstone Energy by 20.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,864,917 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,456,000 after acquiring an additional 318,791 shares during the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Mizuho assumed coverage on Earthstone Energy in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

ESTE opened at $13.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.35. Earthstone Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $10.65 and a one year high of $22.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Earthstone Energy, Inc is a growth-oriented independent oil and gas company. The firm is engaged in the acquisition and development of oil and gas reserves through activities that include drilling and development of undeveloped leases, as well as asset and corporate acquisitions and mergers. It also focuses on the Midland Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Trend in South Texas and the Delaware Basin in New Mexico.

