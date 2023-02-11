Prudential Financial Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) by 71.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 35,613 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Ashland were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ASH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ashland by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Ashland by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ashland by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Ashland by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ashland by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 6,835 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Ashland from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Ashland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ashland from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on Ashland from $141.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Ashland from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.13.

Ashland Stock Performance

Shares of ASH opened at $104.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.99. Ashland Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.29 and a 1 year high of $114.36.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $525.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.58 million. Ashland had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 38.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ashland Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ashland Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Ashland’s payout ratio is presently 8.32%.

About Ashland

Ashland, Inc engages in the provision of architectural coatings, construction, energy, food and beverage, nutraceuticals, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care, Special Additives, and Intermediates. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Further Reading

