Prudential Financial Inc. Grows Holdings in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 840 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in St. Joe were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of St. Joe in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of St. Joe by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 4,903 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of St. Joe by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in St. Joe by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 5,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in St. Joe by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. 86.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of St. Joe stock opened at $46.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.71 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.15 and its 200 day moving average is $38.32. The St. Joe Company has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $62.21.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of St. Joe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

The St. Joe Co engages in real estate development and management. It operates through the following segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes across a wide range of price points and sells homesites to builders and retail consumers.

