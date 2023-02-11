Prudential Financial Inc. Grows Stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating) by 36.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 265,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,226 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust were worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ILPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 468,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,618,000 after acquiring an additional 74,474 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 12,895 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 197,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 56,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 6,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 110,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ILPT opened at $4.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.46. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $3.05 and a 1-year high of $23.08.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 20th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s payout ratio is -1.97%.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics Properties. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

See Also

