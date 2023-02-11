Prudential Financial Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) by 552.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 239,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203,200 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Universal Technical Institute were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UTI. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 4,212.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 10,195 shares during the period. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. 76.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.60.

NYSE:UTI opened at $7.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.69 million, a PE ratio of 49.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.88. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.27 and a fifty-two week high of $11.45.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $110.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.25 million. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 18.30%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Universal Technical Institute news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 70,919 shares of Universal Technical Institute stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.20 per share, for a total transaction of $439,697.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,697.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 296,531 shares of company stock worth $1,880,926 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and technical training programs. It operates through the Postsecondary Education and Other segments. The Postsecondary Education segment offers technical training for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians, welders, and CNC machining technicians.

