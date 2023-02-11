Prudential Financial Inc. Has $1.29 Million Holdings in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its position in shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,476 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 32,525 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in California Resources were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of California Resources by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,489,832 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $335,020,000 after purchasing an additional 80,779 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of California Resources by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,515,856 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $135,360,000 after purchasing an additional 217,606 shares in the last quarter. Corvex Management LP boosted its stake in California Resources by 399.1% in the 2nd quarter. Corvex Management LP now owns 3,385,534 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $130,343,000 after buying an additional 2,707,159 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in California Resources by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,697,845 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $103,867,000 after buying an additional 416,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in California Resources by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,244,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,911,000 after buying an additional 452,023 shares in the last quarter.

CRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on California Resources in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of California Resources in a research note on Saturday, February 4th. Bank of America raised California Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on California Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on California Resources from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, California Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.86.

California Resources stock opened at $42.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.04. California Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $35.95 and a 52 week high of $51.46.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

