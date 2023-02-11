Prudential Financial Inc. Has $1.32 Million Stock Holdings in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) by 44.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 40,285 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in REGENXBIO were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RGNX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 320.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 500,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,353,000 after buying an additional 381,047 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,653,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,078,000 after buying an additional 163,513 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 253.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 143,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,534,000 after buying an additional 102,574 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of REGENXBIO during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,630,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 470.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 85,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after buying an additional 70,215 shares during the last quarter. 80.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get REGENXBIO alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Chardan Capital cut their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.43.

REGENXBIO Stock Up 0.1 %

REGENXBIO Company Profile

REGENXBIO stock opened at $23.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $996.54 million, a P/E ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.05. REGENXBIO Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.69 and a twelve month high of $35.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.13.

(Get Rating)

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include the NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors, and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.