Prudential Financial Inc. Has $1.32 Million Stock Position in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its position in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 118,293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 200,950 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in KAR Auction Services were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,185,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $238,002,000 after purchasing an additional 549,574 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 8,275,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $122,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,220 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,422,179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $80,084,000 after purchasing an additional 301,124 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,405,042 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,062,000 after purchasing an additional 86,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,024,627 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $72,645,000 after acquiring an additional 48,098 shares during the period.

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on KAR. Bank of America cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of KAR Auction Services from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of KAR Auction Services from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.40.

KAR Auction Services Stock Down 0.6 %

About KAR Auction Services

Shares of KAR opened at $14.26 on Friday. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.15 and a 12 month high of $22.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.67 and its 200-day moving average is $13.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

(Get Rating)

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.