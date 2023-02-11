Prudential Financial Inc. Has $1.34 Million Holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 248.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. New Century Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 158.0% in the third quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 163.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.89.

In related news, Director Chad Leroy Meisinger acquired 30,000 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.61 per share, with a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,731,657.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen bought 21,500 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.77 per share, with a total value of $790,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 4,086,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,255,126.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Chad Leroy Meisinger bought 30,000 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.61 per share, with a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,731,657.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

NSA stock opened at $41.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.16. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a one year low of $34.90 and a one year high of $67.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.73.

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

