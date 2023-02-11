Prudential Financial Inc. Has $1.35 Million Position in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its holdings in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,170 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in City were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in City by 197.2% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 10,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in City in the second quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of City in the third quarter worth $214,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of City in the second quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of City by 13.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,412 shares of the bank’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. 68.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

Shares of CHCO stock opened at $99.59 on Friday. City Holding has a 1 year low of $73.40 and a 1 year high of $103.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.24%.

In related news, EVP John A. Derito sold 1,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total transaction of $168,342.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,788,611.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other City news, EVP John A. Derito sold 1,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total value of $168,342.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,788,611.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John A. Derito sold 2,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total transaction of $263,926.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,534,959.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,466 shares of company stock valued at $645,412. 2.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

City Holding Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. The firm offers savings and checking accounts, credit and debit cards, loans, online and mobile banking, commercial and mortgage loans, trust services and wealth management services.

