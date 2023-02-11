Prudential Financial Inc. Has $1.37 Million Stock Holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 11,011 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Repligen were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 18.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 6.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 1.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 0.8% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 2.2% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RGEN opened at $183.83 on Friday. Repligen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.21 and a fifty-two week high of $262.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $176.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.22. The firm has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.08.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RGEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Repligen in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Repligen from $274.00 to $251.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Repligen in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Repligen from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Repligen in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Repligen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.14.

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration, Process Analytics, and Proteins. The Chromatography product includes a range of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

