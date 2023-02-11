Prudential Financial Inc. Has $1.38 Million Stock Holdings in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,251 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,410 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in ADTRAN were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of ADTRAN by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,265 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of ADTRAN by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ADTRAN by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,255 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in ADTRAN by 2.0% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,503 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in ADTRAN by 6.1% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,517 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.20.

Shares of ADTRAN stock opened at $17.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.83 and a beta of 1.39. ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.30 and a fifty-two week high of $25.47.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $340.71 million for the quarter. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 5.49% and a positive return on equity of 3.11%. On average, analysts expect that ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc develops and provides network access solutions. It is a global provider of open, disaggregated networking and communications equipment that enable voice, data, video and internet communications across any network infrastructure. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Huntsville, AL.

