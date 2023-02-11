Prudential Financial Inc. Has $1.41 Million Holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 25.6% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 17.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 32,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IGOV opened at $39.67 on Friday. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $35.47 and a 1 year high of $48.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.08 and a 200-day moving average of $39.16.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.042 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

