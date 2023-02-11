Prudential Financial Inc. Has $1.43 Million Stock Holdings in The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 290,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,500 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in The Container Store Group were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in The Container Store Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new position in The Container Store Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in The Container Store Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA acquired a new position in The Container Store Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in The Container Store Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

TCS opened at $4.24 on Friday. The Container Store Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.89 and a 1-year high of $9.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $214.67 million, a PE ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.41.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TCS. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on The Container Store Group from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on The Container Store Group from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on The Container Store Group from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Container Store Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.67.

The Container Store Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of storage and organization products and solutions. It operates through The Container Store and Elfa segments. The Container Store segment is composed of retail stores, website and call centers, as well as the installation and organizational services business.

