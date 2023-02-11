Prudential Financial Inc. Has $1.44 Million Stock Holdings in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,605 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 10,329 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Interface were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TILE. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Interface by 610.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 923,999 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,587,000 after purchasing an additional 793,920 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Interface by 18.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,378,806 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $18,711,000 after buying an additional 214,547 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Interface by 73.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 345,648 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,334,000 after buying an additional 146,634 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Interface in the second quarter valued at about $1,803,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Interface by 52.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 377,822 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,738,000 after buying an additional 130,127 shares in the last quarter. 90.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TILE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Interface from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Interface from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Interface Price Performance

Interface Cuts Dividend

Shares of TILE opened at $11.40 on Friday. Interface, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $15.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $663.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.63 and a 200-day moving average of $11.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Interface’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.60%.

Interface Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Interface, Inc is a flooring company, which offers carpet tile & resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile and rubber flooring products. The firm designs, manufactures and sells modular carpet, manufactured for the commercial and institutional markets under the interface brand, and for consumer markets as FLOR modular carpets.

Further Reading

