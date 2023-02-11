Prudential Financial Inc. Has $1.48 Million Stock Holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 253,783 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,788,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $476,577,000 after purchasing an additional 912,268 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,470,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $395,924,000 after purchasing an additional 748,651 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 1st quarter valued at $248,502,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,919,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,583,000 after purchasing an additional 127,285 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,134,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,777,000 after purchasing an additional 202,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intra-Cellular Therapies

In related news, EVP Michael Halstead sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $2,686,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, EVP Michael Halstead sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $2,686,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sharon Mates sold 33,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,819,565.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,516,995. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,083 shares of company stock worth $4,760,165. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intra-Cellular Therapies Price Performance

A number of research firms recently commented on ITCI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.38.

Intra-Cellular Therapies stock opened at $48.67 on Friday. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a one year low of $42.42 and a one year high of $66.00. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.66 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.21 and a 200-day moving average of $50.23.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

See Also

