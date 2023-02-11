Prudential Financial Inc. Lowers Holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,808 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,512 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Block were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Block by 7.7% during the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 16,450,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,011,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,222 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Block by 5.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,702,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $780,667,000 after purchasing an additional 686,870 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Block by 1.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,357,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,605,000 after purchasing an additional 94,283 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Block by 12.4% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 7,221,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $443,826,000 after purchasing an additional 796,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Block by 6.9% during the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,637,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $407,915,000 after purchasing an additional 426,204 shares in the last quarter. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SQ opened at $75.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.34 and a 52-week high of $149.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.04. The firm has a market cap of $44.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.89, a P/E/G ratio of 69.20 and a beta of 2.33.

A number of research analysts have commented on SQ shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Block from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on Block from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Block from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Block from $134.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Block from $175.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Block has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.08.

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.74, for a total value of $2,545,827.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 418,667 shares in the company, valued at $34,640,507.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.74, for a total value of $2,545,827.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 418,667 shares in the company, valued at $34,640,507.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 2,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total transaction of $174,584.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,775,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 303,467 shares of company stock valued at $21,350,779 over the last quarter. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

