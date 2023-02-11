Prudential Financial Inc. Lowers Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,674 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 537.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 726,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,975,000 after purchasing an additional 612,260 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 120.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 659,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,301,000 after purchasing an additional 360,031 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 531,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,400,000 after purchasing an additional 235,156 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,289,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,198,000 after purchasing an additional 223,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 450.3% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 241,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,703,000 after purchasing an additional 197,520 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GSIE opened at $30.79 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $24.21 and a 52-week high of $34.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.29.

