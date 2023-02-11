Prudential Financial Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) by 60.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 64,550 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Terex were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terex during the 2nd quarter valued at $359,000. Candriam S.C.A. purchased a new position in shares of Terex during the 2nd quarter valued at $260,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Terex by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Terex by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 29,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 9,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Terex in the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TEX. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Terex from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Terex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Terex from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Terex from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Terex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.27.

Terex Stock Performance

Terex stock opened at $54.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.79. Terex Co. has a twelve month low of $26.64 and a twelve month high of $54.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.73.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.21. Terex had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 24.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Terex Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Terex’s payout ratio is currently 13.58%.

Terex announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Scott Posner sold 2,500 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total transaction of $111,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,773,064.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Terex Profile

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

