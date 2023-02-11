Prudential Financial Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Veris Residential were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRE. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Veris Residential during the 2nd quarter valued at about $349,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veris Residential in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veris Residential in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,264,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Veris Residential in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Veris Residential in the 2nd quarter valued at about $390,000. 95.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Veris Residential alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research cut their target price on Veris Residential from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Bank of America raised Veris Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Veris Residential Price Performance

About Veris Residential

Shares of NYSE VRE opened at $16.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -12.62 and a beta of 1.21. Veris Residential, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.22 and a fifty-two week high of $17.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

(Get Rating)

Veris Residential, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates a real estate portfolio comprised predominantly of Class A office and flex properties located primarily in the Northeast. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Other Real Estate, and Multi-Family Real Estate and Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Veris Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veris Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.