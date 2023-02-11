Prudential Financial Inc. Makes New $1.30 Million Investment in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 58,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 436.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 61,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 50,105 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the 2nd quarter worth $313,000. Institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allegro MicroSystems news, SVP Michael Doogue sold 9,059 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total transaction of $260,536.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 182,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,262,936.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Allegro MicroSystems news, SVP Joanne Valente sold 1,377 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $41,310.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,873,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael Doogue sold 9,059 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total value of $260,536.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 182,995 shares in the company, valued at $5,262,936.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,077,559 shares of company stock valued at $191,577,245. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Allegro MicroSystems Trading Up 0.1 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NASDAQ ALGM opened at $42.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.20 and a twelve month high of $44.10. The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.49 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.47 and its 200 day moving average is $27.83.

ALGM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen raised their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen raised their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.83.

Allegro MicroSystems Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs; and photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

