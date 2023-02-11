Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 134,270 Shares of Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 589,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 134,270 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Geron were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GERN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Geron by 12.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,336,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,579,000 after buying an additional 1,910,182 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Geron by 13.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,518,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,386,000 after buying an additional 1,593,868 shares during the period. Bioimpact Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Geron by 37.2% in the second quarter. Bioimpact Capital LLC now owns 8,434,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,074,000 after buying an additional 2,285,714 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Geron by 21.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,635,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,635,000 after buying an additional 649,439 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Geron by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,161,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 11,874 shares during the period. 49.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GERN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Geron to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Geron from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Geron from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Geron from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Geron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.50.

Shares of GERN opened at $3.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Geron Co. has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $3.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.47.

In other news, CFO Olivia Kyusuk Bloom sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $1,232,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,731.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO John A. Scarlett sold 446,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total transaction of $1,353,397.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Olivia Kyusuk Bloom sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $1,232,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,731.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,231,385 shares of company stock worth $3,751,097 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Geron Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops a telomerase inhibitor, Imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies. The firm develops therapeutic products for oncology. The company was founded by Michael D. West on November 28, 1990 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

