Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 2,550 Shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in XPEL were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of XPEL by 118.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of XPEL in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of XPEL in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of XPEL in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of XPEL in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. 59.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at XPEL

In related news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $91,052.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 817,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,268,626.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $91,052.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 817,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,268,626.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.48, for a total value of $774,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 628,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,696,025.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 119,971 shares of company stock valued at $8,588,870. 22.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

XPEL Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ XPEL opened at $75.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.54 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.12. XPEL, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.80 and a 12 month high of $87.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $89.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.02 million. XPEL had a return on equity of 40.61% and a net margin of 12.43%. On average, analysts predict that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Craig Hallum cut their target price on XPEL to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

XPEL Profile

(Get Rating)

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

Further Reading

