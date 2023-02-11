Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 5,208 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,208 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,494,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the second quarter worth $47,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 796.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the third quarter worth $84,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of RYE stock opened at $74.92 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $55.85 and a 1 year high of $82.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.96.

