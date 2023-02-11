Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 536 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,705 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 89.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 374 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the third quarter worth $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the second quarter worth $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the second quarter worth $57,000. 82.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DLB shares. Barrington Research cut Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Tigress Financial decreased their target price on Dolby Laboratories from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. TheStreet upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Dolby Laboratories from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.67.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Performance

NYSE DLB opened at $83.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.77. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.55 and a 52-week high of $88.06. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.25, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.01.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The electronics maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.14). Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 14.83%. The business had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.58 million. On average, analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

Insider Transactions at Dolby Laboratories

In other news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 2,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.66, for a total transaction of $164,920.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,741,780.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 2,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.66, for a total transaction of $164,920.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,741,780.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter C. Gotcher sold 6,288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.88, for a total value of $533,725.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,176,549.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,084 shares of company stock valued at $7,095,226 in the last ninety days. 39.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. Its products include Cinema Imaging Products, Cinema Audio Products, and other products such as 3-D kits, broadcast hardware and software, monitors, and solutions for hearing impaired consumers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.