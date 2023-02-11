Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases New Holdings in AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE)

Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 74,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ASLE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of AerSale by 26.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 19,163 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AerSale in the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of AerSale in the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AerSale by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 917,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,430,000 after acquiring an additional 327,380 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in AerSale by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 855,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,449,000 after acquiring an additional 363,292 shares during the period.

Get AerSale alerts:

AerSale Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ASLE opened at $18.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.75 and its 200-day moving average is $18.10. The stock has a market cap of $967.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 0.44. AerSale Co. has a twelve month low of $12.78 and a twelve month high of $21.76.

Insider Activity at AerSale

AerSale ( NASDAQ:ASLE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $51.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.31 million. AerSale had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 10.66%. On average, research analysts anticipate that AerSale Co. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonathan A. Seiffer sold 4,452,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $65,893,285.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,133,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,179,366.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jonathan A. Seiffer sold 4,452,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $65,893,285.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,133,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,179,366.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan A. Seiffer sold 112,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $1,121,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,569,821 shares in the company, valued at $175,698,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 79.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of AerSale in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of AerSale from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th.

About AerSale

(Get Rating)

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AerSale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerSale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.