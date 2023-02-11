Prudential Financial Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,284 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,635 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BTI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,624,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,145,000 after purchasing an additional 582,790 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,290,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,387,000 after purchasing an additional 8,692 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 64,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in British American Tobacco during the 1st quarter worth $323,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 148.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 11,283 shares during the period. 6.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BTI opened at $36.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.30. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $35.47 and a 12-month high of $47.24.

BTI has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

