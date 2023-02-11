Prudential Financial Inc. Raises Stock Position in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,575 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Deluxe were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Deluxe by 73.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deluxe by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Deluxe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deluxe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Deluxe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. 85.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deluxe alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Deluxe from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

Deluxe Trading Up 1.1 %

Deluxe Announces Dividend

Shares of DLX opened at $19.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.13. Deluxe Co. has a 1-year low of $15.30 and a 1-year high of $33.57. The stock has a market cap of $840.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%. Deluxe’s payout ratio is currently 79.47%.

Deluxe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deluxe Corp. engages in the provision of marketing products and services. It operates through the following segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The Payments segment includes treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing and paperless treasury management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deluxe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deluxe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.