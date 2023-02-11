Prudential Financial Inc. Reduces Holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,238 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group were worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 122.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 100.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,019 shares in the last quarter. 95.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pediatrix Medical Group news, CEO Mark S. Ordan sold 22,166 shares of Pediatrix Medical Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total transaction of $342,464.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 346,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,355,665.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pediatrix Medical Group Stock Performance

MD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

MD opened at $14.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.30 and its 200 day moving average is $17.06. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.40 and a 12-month high of $27.11.

Pediatrix Medical Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc engages in the provision of physician services. It includes newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care. The company was founded by Roger J. Medel in 1979 and is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

Featured Stories

