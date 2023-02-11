Prudential Financial Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,755 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,353 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 3.0% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,974 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 4.9% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,271 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 0.9% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 30,418 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 2.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,473 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 20.0% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,772 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Gibraltar Industries from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gibraltar Industries in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

NASDAQ ROCK opened at $55.65 on Friday. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.58 and a 12 month high of $57.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential, Infrastructure, Renewable and Agtech. The Residential segment includes roof and foundation ventilation products, rain dispersion products and roofing accessories, centralized mail systems, and electronic package solutions.

