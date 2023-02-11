Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 1,055 Shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SSTK. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Shutterstock during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Shutterstock during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Shutterstock by 88.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shutterstock during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 470.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Shutterstock

In other Shutterstock news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 93,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.45, for a total value of $7,069,061.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,677,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $881,075,674.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 35.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shutterstock Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SSTK shares. TheStreet raised shares of Shutterstock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Shutterstock from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Shutterstock from $47.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial increased their target price on Shutterstock from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Shutterstock from $62.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shutterstock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.25.

Shares of SSTK stock opened at $79.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.19, a PEG ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.18. Shutterstock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.61 and a fifty-two week high of $98.74.

Shutterstock Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. This is a positive change from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.20%.

Shutterstock Profile

(Get Rating)

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of a marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. The company was founded by Jonathan Oringer in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.