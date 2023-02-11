Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 14,255 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its stake in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,255 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in PriceSmart by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in PriceSmart by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 17,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in PriceSmart by 391.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 16,354 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in PriceSmart by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in PriceSmart by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 4,034 shares in the last quarter. 80.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PriceSmart alerts:

PriceSmart Price Performance

Shares of PSMT opened at $72.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.56. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.29 and a 1-year high of $88.30.

PriceSmart Announces Dividend

PriceSmart ( NASDAQ:PSMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. PriceSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on PSMT. Scotiabank cut PriceSmart from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. TheStreet raised PriceSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of PriceSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th.

Insider Transactions at PriceSmart

In other news, CEO Sherry S. Bahrambeygui sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.74, for a total value of $1,046,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,365,320.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO John D. Hildebrandt sold 9,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total value of $635,318.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 18,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,935.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sherry S. Bahrambeygui sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.74, for a total value of $1,046,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,365,320.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,182 shares of company stock worth $2,822,651 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart Profile

(Get Rating)

PriceSmart, Inc engages in the business of managing membership shopping warehouse club concepts to emerging and developing countries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations, and Colombia Operations. The Central America Operations segment includes Panama, Guatemala, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Honduras, and Nicaragua.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.