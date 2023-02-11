Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 1,450 Shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Buckle were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKE. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Buckle during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Buckle by 2,840.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Buckle by 2,635.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Buckle by 48.5% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Buckle by 58.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. 50.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Buckle alerts:

Buckle Stock Performance

BKE stock opened at $42.20 on Friday. The Buckle, Inc. has a one year low of $26.50 and a one year high of $50.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.03.

Buckle Announces Dividend

Buckle ( NYSE:BKE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.01). Buckle had a return on equity of 67.25% and a net margin of 18.93%. The company had revenue of $332.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.30 million.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kari G. Smith sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $1,202,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,654 shares in the company, valued at $6,428,757.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kari G. Smith sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $1,202,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,654 shares in the company, valued at $6,428,757.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michelle Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $454,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,903,436.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 40.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

Buckle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Buckle, Inc engages in retailing of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for men and women. It offers brands such as BKE, Buckle Black, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root denim, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, Nova Industries, and Veece. The company was founded by David Hirschfeld in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, NE.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.