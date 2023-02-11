Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 15,743 Shares of Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:FLSW)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:FLSW – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,743 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLSW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $902,000. Retirement Planning Group purchased a new stake in Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $280,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $743,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $750,000.

Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF Price Performance

Shares of FLSW opened at $30.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.90. Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF has a 52-week low of $25.12 and a 52-week high of $34.60.

