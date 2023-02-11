Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 18,600 Shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its position in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,600 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in SpartanNash were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SpartanNash in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SpartanNash during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SpartanNash during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SpartanNash during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in SpartanNash during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

SpartanNash Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SPTN opened at $31.44 on Friday. SpartanNash has a twelve month low of $26.03 and a twelve month high of $37.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

SpartanNash Announces Dividend

SpartanNash ( NASDAQ:SPTN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SpartanNash will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is 54.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPTN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northcoast Research upgraded SpartanNash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on SpartanNash from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SpartanNash presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

SpartanNash Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.