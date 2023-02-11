Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 2,270 Shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,270 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in MYR Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,922,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $274,868,000 after acquiring an additional 77,662 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in MYR Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,187,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,628,000 after acquiring an additional 37,984 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in MYR Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 999,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,129,000 after acquiring an additional 42,103 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in MYR Group by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 675,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,528,000 after acquiring an additional 113,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in MYR Group by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 554,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,851,000 after acquiring an additional 42,906 shares during the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MYRG shares. StockNews.com upgraded MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. KeyCorp upgraded MYR Group from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded MYR Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Shares of MYRG stock opened at $96.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 1.08. MYR Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.77 and a 1-year high of $102.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.46 and a 200 day moving average of $92.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D) and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segments. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

