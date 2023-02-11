Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 26,030 Shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its stake in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 155,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,030 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Ladder Capital were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ladder Capital by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,681,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,791,000 after purchasing an additional 321,502 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Ladder Capital by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,386,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,343,000 after purchasing an additional 322,916 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ladder Capital by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,607,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,039,000 after purchasing an additional 305,799 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Ladder Capital by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,964,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,705,000 after acquiring an additional 87,103 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Ladder Capital by 233.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,498,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.09% of the company’s stock.

Ladder Capital Trading Up 5.9 %

LADR opened at $11.32 on Friday. Ladder Capital Corp has a twelve month low of $8.67 and a twelve month high of $12.69. The company has a quick ratio of 88.12, a current ratio of 88.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.67 and a 200-day moving average of $10.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.88.

Ladder Capital Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.70%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LADR shares. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price target on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

