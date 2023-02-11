Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 2,828 Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its position in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,637 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,828 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WWW. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Wolverine World Wide by 105.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,630,450 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,870,000 after purchasing an additional 838,060 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,264,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,388,933 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $211,815,000 after acquiring an additional 381,825 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 955,650 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,266,000 after acquiring an additional 349,609 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 359.6% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 250,835 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after acquiring an additional 196,253 shares during the period. 97.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WWW opened at $14.54 on Friday. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $27.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.78.

Wolverine World Wide ( NYSE:WWW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.09). Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $691.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.89 million. Analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,049,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 156,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,645,881. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michael D. Stornant acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $26,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 193,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,031,739.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,049,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 156,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,645,881. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 110,000 shares of company stock worth $1,152,125 in the last three months. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WWW. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $23.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. CL King downgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Williams Trading upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.38.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, uniform, footwear, and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell, Cat, Chaco, Hush Puppies, Bates uniform, Harley-Davidson and Hytest safety footwear and apparel.

