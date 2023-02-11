Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 32,416 Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 56,168 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 32,416 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in KB Home were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,610 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 176,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 145.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,841 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 18,301 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 270,709 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,016,000 after acquiring an additional 75,788 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 81,571 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KBH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on KB Home from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Raymond James cut KB Home from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut KB Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 13th. UBS Group lowered their price target on KB Home from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on KB Home from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KB Home presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.46.

KB Home Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of KBH stock opened at $37.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.31 and a 200-day moving average of $31.12. KB Home has a 1-year low of $24.78 and a 1-year high of $40.92.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 11th. The construction company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 24.06%. Sell-side analysts forecast that KB Home will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

KB Home Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. KB Home’s payout ratio is 6.58%.

KB Home Profile

(Get Rating)

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

