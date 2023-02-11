Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 72,100 Shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 135,303 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 72,100 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Beazer Homes USA were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 60.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,618 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 22.2% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,612 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 296.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,940 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Beazer Homes USA alerts:

Beazer Homes USA Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of BZH stock opened at $15.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 18.44, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $471.50 million, a P/E ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.26. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.47 and a 1 year high of $17.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Beazer Homes USA ( NYSE:BZH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $444.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.06 million. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BZH shares. B. Riley upped their target price on Beazer Homes USA from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

About Beazer Homes USA

(Get Rating)

Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BZH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Beazer Homes USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazer Homes USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.