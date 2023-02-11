Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 75,600 Shares of Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 196,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,600 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Duluth were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duluth by 501.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,283 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Duluth by 282.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 4,742 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duluth in the first quarter worth $66,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Duluth by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Duluth by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,414 shares during the period. 29.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Duluth alerts:

Duluth Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTH opened at $6.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.66. Duluth Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $5.64 and a twelve month high of $15.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.48 million, a PE ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Duluth ( NASDAQ:DLTH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $147.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.25 million. Duluth had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 1.79%. Equities research analysts expect that Duluth Holdings Inc will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Separately, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Duluth in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Duluth Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duluth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duluth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.