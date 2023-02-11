Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 779 Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 779 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 44.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 2.0% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 42,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 9.5% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 14,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 2.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Tanger Factory Outlet Centers alerts:

Insider Activity at Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

In other Tanger Factory Outlet Centers news, insider Steven B. Tanger sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $975,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,349,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,318,877. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Stock Up 0.4 %

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:SKT opened at $18.49 on Friday. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.26 and a 1 year high of $20.27. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.48 and its 200 day moving average is $17.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on SKT shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Compass Point downgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 30th.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

(Get Rating)

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.