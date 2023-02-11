Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 805 Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 805 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,727,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $194,342,000 after purchasing an additional 10,903 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 783,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,941,000 after purchasing an additional 25,183 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 459,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,552,000 after purchasing an additional 10,952 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 453,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,468,000 after purchasing an additional 35,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 27.9% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 428,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,239,000 after purchasing an additional 93,582 shares during the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ligand Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $70.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.07. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $57.77 and a twelve month high of $124.72.

In other news, Director John L. Higgins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total transaction of $618,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 422,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,170,020.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

